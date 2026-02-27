YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley nails the vibe

Last week someone asked me if I’d want to be 25 again, starting out in today’s economy. Without hesitation, I said: definitely yes. Then I sat with it and a knot grew heavier in my stomach. The tech layoffs at Block, and bleak scenarios from insiders, are not trivial. Neither is the Stanford “Canaries in the Coal Mine” study showing a 16% employment decline among 22-25 year olds in AI-exposed jobs since 2022.

Still, I’d argue that twenty-somethings are holding a more powerful hand than many realize. AI is going to transform every sector, and the opportunities for ambitious people to drive it will be enormous. The world’s first solo-person billion-dollar company will almost certainly be built by a Zoomer.

Forgive me if this comes across as toxic positivity. I can imagine how exhausting “AI career advice” is as a topic. Your generation is coming of age in an era of institutional wreckage and has enough to deal with. If you feel unsteady and a little annoyed, I don’t blame you.

A few people in their twenties have asked me how to think about their careers given the AI tsunami. I didn’t have a great answer, so I wrote one. Here’s what I'd humbly tell my younger self.

First, internalize that we live in a moment defined by transformation, uncertainty, and asymmetry.

Transformation means the current playbook is already out of date. As Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei put it, and he’d know: “This tsunami is coming, and it’s so close, we can see it on the horizon.” Every sector will be touched and every profession reimagined.

Uncertainty means no one really knows how this plays out, no matter how confident they sound. It will serve you to stay agile. Don’t commit so rigidly to a single path that you can’t reorient as things shift. Keep your eyes open.

Asymmetry means winner-take-all dynamics will accelerate across companies, industries, and individuals. The gap between those who harness these tools and those who don’t will be stark and will widen fast. This may strain democracy and social cohesion in ways that may force a new social contract. The stakes of positioning yourself well have never been higher.

Second, learn from Gen X and past tech revolutions.

My generation entered the workforce when the Internet was taking off. There was a similar sense of transformation then, though more optimistic and less sweeping than what's happening now. Many of today’s tech oligarchs were in their twenties at the time. Dropping out or quitting your job to start a company may seem cliché today, but it felt genuinely risky then. There was no Y Combinator to give it status or structure.

Marc Andreessen on the cover of Time in 1996

Three lessons stand out.

You don’t have to be technical, but you do need vision. Some of the most successful people were philosophy majors like Peter Thiel, who had the imagination and conviction to build new things.

Don’t be afraid to be grandiose. Amazon began with Jeff Bezos declaring he wanted to build the world’s biggest bookstore. Cluster around others doing the same. Experience and networks compound.

If there’s one lesson to remember, it’s this: tinker a lot, aim it at large markets and big problems. Even without Bezos-level conviction, tinkering increases your surface area for luck and learning. The mantra that has most shaped how I operate: limit the downside, create unlimited upside. Tinkering allows that.

Third, learn to think (and automate).

If you can’t automate the majority of tasks in your job, are you even employable? It goes without saying that you should build basic AI skills, whether you’re technical or not. You don’t need permission to learn Claude Code or to automate workflows with Make, and you don’t need to spend much money. There are endless free tutorials.

Position yourself as the go-to “AI guy” on your team or in your organization. Then start identifying what you’re doing that could exist as a standalone product or business. Many Gen X fortunes were built by people who were the informal IT guys of the late nineties and early 2000s.

But AI skills aren’t enough and — real talk — many of the basics can be hired off of Fiverr or picked up in a weeklong bootcamp. What you can’t commoditize is critical thinking, relationships, warm intros, leadership, the ability to exercise real agency. Basic technical execution is becoming cheap. Judgment, execution, and sales aren’t.

The humanities may seem irrelevant right now. I think it’s the opposite. History, philosophy, rhetoric, literature are excellent preparation for an era drowning in soulless slop, delegated thought, and challenging questions about the future. Godlike tech demands wisdom. Find the balance between building AI skills and sharpening how you think. Don’t do one without the other.

Two traps to avoid

Waiting for clarity is the first. The future is in an emergent state. It’s unfolding faster than one has time to process it. So don’t wait for a 20/20 view. You just have to jump in.

Optimizing for credentials is the second and subtler one. Credentials matter, but they’re often just a form of seeking permission. The real value they confer is in signaling and relationships. Point is, don’t use a credential as a crutch to avoid feeling your way into the future with the rest of us.

I won’t pretend this moment isn’t as scary as it is exciting. Your generation didn’t choose to enter the workforce at this time. But you have to play the cards you’ve been dealt. We all do.

So play them as boldly as you can. Don’t hide under your desk. Try to build the future you want to live in. Step into the uncertainty and feel your way forward.

The tsunami is coming. Surf’s up, dude.

