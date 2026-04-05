Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

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Deflated Man's avatar
Deflated Man
19h

Great article. I wonder how much of this is also that, alongside the physical fragmentation you lay out here very well, people are living almost in separate realities created by algorithms sycophantic to oneself. When there were only a few TV channels, I imagine everyone sort of watched and related on the same cultural events.

I would say that the thing in my life that combats this in deepest sense in my own life is church

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ZeroBarkThirty's avatar
ZeroBarkThirty
21h

The organist bit broke me, too. But here's what broke it structurally for me: the pandemic. We all went remote, and when we came back, the habit was gone. Church felt optional. Coffee with neighbors felt risky. The muscle for showing up in person atrophied. Work from home killed what was left, but COVID killed the will to rebuild it. Two years of Zoom made flesh-and-blood community feel like an inefficient luxury. We never actually came back.

I left IT leadership in my 30s chasing titles instead of tribe. Thought I'd find belonging in management, then realized the containers were already crumbling. Now rebuilding it slower, messier, more honest. The irony: I'm managing digital communities, running Facebook groups, building online spaces, and the most human connection I feel is in three-minute conversations with neighbors or a yoga instructor who notices I'm gone.

You're right about agency. It's still a choice. But the structural diagnosis changes what choice looks like. You can't build containers alone.

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