Jeff Giesea

User's avatar
Larry Urish's avatar
Larry Urish
Sep 21

Jeff, I will NEVER understand what it means to be gay.

I will NEVER understand what it means to be trans or queer.

However, the fact that I don't (or refuse?) to understand only means ... I don't get. It does NOT mean there's something "wrong" with anything I don't fully comprehend.

And perhaps the wisest, most compassionate thing I can add is this: I may never understand, but I can always stay open minded and try to see things in a new light, while remaining fully aware of my own biases and limitations.

To which I'll add: GO BLAIZE! CHEER ON, BITCH!!

Scott C. Rowe's avatar
Scott C. Rowe
Sep 21

Jeff, this assault on a Great American pastime cannot stand! As I sit here with my beautiful wife watching the Cowboys play the Bears, how could I consider for one moment that gay culture has any place in this most masculine of contests?

The teams line up, face to face, tense with anticipation, the offense thinking “I want to score” the defense thinking “I want that ball.” Then two lines of grunting, sweating men slam into each other repeatedly, each pushing, thrusting, deep into the others territory, only to collapse in a sweaty, heaving pile.

On second thought, it’s amazing the gay cheerleaders can even remember to cheer. Good luck guys.

