Last month, during the NFL preseason, social media erupted over images of two effeminate male cheerleaders on the Minnesota Vikings squad. They wore makeup, shook pom-poms, and danced the same routines as the ladies. The spotlight quickly focused on one in particular, Blaize Shiek, probably because of his flowing blond hair, flamboyant style, and sheer talent. Even for me, a gay guy, there was something jarring about seeing him prancing across the field in a shirt that said VIKINGS. He was like a little gay Ragnarok.

The reaction on social media was predictable: “NFL goes woke… we never asked for this.” My personal reaction was mixed — part eye roll, part shrug, part curiosity. Part of me sympathized with those who saw it as performative wokeness, a forced queering of one of the last arenas of unfiltered masculinity. Another piece of me enjoyed the spectacle of it and even thought: yasss kween, cheer on bitches! Which is to say, I didn’t know what to think or if it even mattered.

Over the last month, I kept sitting in this tension. I followed Blaize on TikTok and Instagram. I looked into the history of male cheerleading. I unpacked why people found him triggering, and interrogated my own insecurities and cultural programming.

I watched Blaize’s dance videos, daily life shots, and silly moments with his cheerleader colleagues. I learned his backstory — growing up in Fargo, joining his high school cheer squad as the only guy despite his mom’s fears the teasing would get worse.

Gradually, something shifted. I stopped seeing Blaize as a symbol and started seeing him as a person. I realized he’s talented as hell as a cheerleader and captivating as an individual. And he’s clearly living his best life… literally spreading cheer.

In short, I became a Blaize Shiek fan. I started viewing him as the Elle Woods of NFL cheer, the effeminate male version of “legally blond.” I got invested in his story and found myself rooting for him.

What does all this mean?

First, it’s amazing how quickly we filter events through the lens of identity politics without bothering to understand the full picture. Part of what many of us hate about identity politics is how it pigeonholes us into rigid identities, instead of seeing us as whole individuals with many dimensions. But that’s exactly what the anti-woke crowd did to Blaize. They judged him based on his orientation and mannerisms rather than as an individual. In today’s cultural climate, I get why people are exhausted by performative wokeness and on-guard about the total deconstruction of gender. But isn’t rushing to judge Blaize negatively just as bad as those who’d tokenize him? I’m not saying you have to like him. I’m saying: maybe we should all take a beat and learn more before rushing to judge.

Second, despite all the toxic aspects of social media, it can humanize people we’d otherwise reduce to caricatures. Watching Blaize’s posts was like stepping into his world and realizing: this is a real person. I had a similar experience when I encountered Dylan Mulvaney’s “days of being a girl” videos, as she documented her gender transition. At first, she was more of an Internet meme in my mind than a real human. But as I followed her journey, I saw her more completely and my perspective softened. Parasocial interaction has a way of breaking down barriers. This might explain why younger people, immersed in social media, are often more open-minded on these issues than older generations.

Third, a huge part of our culture remains hostile to effeminate men. I’ve decided to be more vocal in supporting them, just as I am about supporting masculinity in our culture. I’ve written about toxic femininity, the lack of straight male writers in fiction, and alienated Millennial men. I am pro-guy. But for me, being pro-guy means making space for the full range of men, including effeminate guys. Blaize isn’t a model of traditional masculinity, but he definitely embodies courage and confidence. On the other hand, what kind of masculinity feels threatened by a token male cheerleader or two at a football game? That seems weak. In my experience, the most masculine men aren’t rattled by effeminate men. They’re secure in their skin. That’s something they have in common with Blaize, who seems utterly secure in his.

Which brings me back to where all this started, the football season.

It’s a fall NFL Sunday, and the Minnesota Vikings are playing the Cincinnati Bengals. I’ve never been a Vikings fan, but maybe I’ll tune in. If I do, I’ll look out for Blaize’s bobbing blond hair on the sidelines. I’ll root for the Vikings to win… and for Blaize to win too.

Cheer on, bitch.

