Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

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A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
Jun 20

Very beautiful to read. You may enjoy 'The Pilgrimage' by Paulo Coelho in terms of the spirituality of the Camino. I've read it a few times over the years.

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Lydia Laurenson's avatar
Lydia Laurenson
8d

I've wanted to do a pilgrimage for a long time. I hope someday.

I was raised Unitarian Universalist, and an early way the church was described was, I understand, as "people who walk together." There was no other description for a long time, and in fact by some accounts, there was never supposed to be another description. There are UUs who still experience the more recent setting down of written UU principles as a betrayal.

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