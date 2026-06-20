Second in my “Camino Diaries” series. Read part one here and part three here.

me walking in the Meseta on the French route of the Camino de Santiago

I arrived in Saint Jean Pied de Port alone and unprepared. It was cold, wet, and raining sideways. A freak May blizzard had hit the Pyrenees mountains that day, and the volunteers at the pilgrim office warned against crossing it the next morning. Someone had died. I remembered that was the plot of the movie, The Way.

I checked into Gîte Beilari, an auberge across the street from the pilgrim office, run by an Argentinian woman who made a vegetarian dinner for everyone staying that night. At the table, she asked the fifteen of us why we were doing the Camino. Some wanted to spend time in nature. Others wanted to prove something to themselves. My answer was to “walk it out” — what exactly, I wasn’t sure.

The man next to me, from Perth, said, “I want to walk with Jesus.”

Normally I would have rolled my eyes at the Jesus talk, but something about the way he said it stopped me. His tone was sincere and understated.

“Are you Catholic?” I asked him later.

“Technically Pentecostal,” he said, like it was beside the point.

The next morning, against the pilgrim office’s advice, I crossed the mountain anyway, walking with a guy from Andalusia I’d met at that dinner.

I didn’t think about Jesus again for two weeks.

A week later, I was fifteen miles into a twenty-mile day through the vineyards and barley fields of La Rioja. I was sweating, demoralized, and counting down to the Meseta, the Nebraska of the Camino, the part everyone warns you about. I pulled my neck gaiter over my face, feeling like Lawrence of Arabia. My calves ached on every hill. I was tired from sleeping on a top bunk near a snorer. The landscape was stunning and I couldn’t feel it. My Camino honeymoon was over. WTF was I even doing here.

I put my headphones on to cope. A choral version of “Like a Prayer” came on, and I started to cry. Something broke. My armor had been pierced by the heat, exhaustion, and beauty. A tether pulled me toward Santiago. I put my chest forward and walked faster.

I laughed at how cliché it was — a middle-aged gay guy, crying to a Madonna song, on a pilgrimage. But I felt God calling me. I hear you call my name, and it feels like home. I didn’t care if I was cringe. I played it again and again, every day I walked, until it became the anthem of my pilgrimage.

Several days later, the man from Perth’s sentence came back to me. I pushed it away at first, blaming the sweat and exhaustion for making me loopy. I was raised Mormon but left the church years ago. I considered myself culturally Christian but that’s about it. To me, organized religion represented dogma, hierarchy, and hypocrisy.

But I kept noticing the remains of hospitals, monasteries, and cathedrals along the way, some more than 800 years old. I imagined pilgrims in the 10th century walking with bare feet on the same paths I was, braving disease, bandits, and sparse sources of food, water, and shelter. I had REI gear and a credit card. I wasn’t sure I’d earned the label “pilgrim.”

Past Burgos, I entered the Meseta, and the heat wave got worse. Sweat soaked through all of my SmartWool. I got lonely. I started fantasizing about ditching the Camino for San Sebastian or Paris, anywhere but another bunk bed in another auberge in another dusty town. Then the song would come back on, and the pull toward Santiago would come with it.

According to Camino lore, the first stretch is physical, the second psychological, and the third spiritual. I dismissed that in Saint Jean. By León, I wasn't dismissing it anymore.

Past León, the landscape opened up and so did the conversations. I spent a day walking with a Dutch doctor who was intensely Christian and unaffiliated with any church. We talked for hours about nothing, then everything. “My Christianity is personal with God,” he told me, sharing that he studied the Bible in an online course. He told me about the Book of Enoch, which didn’t make it into the Bible, and Enoch’s walking with God. Early Christians, he said, called their movement “the Way.” That’s what people call the Camino too.

In a hillside town called Rabanal, I sat through a pilgrim’s mass in a small, twelfth century chapel. Gregorian chants echoed off stone that predated America by centuries. The monks’ choral music sounded, oddly, like my theme song, except in Latin.

By the time I climbed the mountain into Galicia, I started to believe that maybe I could walk with Jesus too. Maybe he’d been walking with me the whole time, the way the disciples on the road to Emmaus didn’t recognize him until he was already gone. I kept playing my song, finding new lines in it I hadn’t noticed before.

In Galicia I walked for a while with a man from Minnesota who’d been a Jesuit priest before he left the priesthood. He was gay and married to a man. We talked about Catholic teaching, and I told him about some of my own decisions that, on paper, broke it, having my son through IVF among them. He told me I’d done it with an informed conscience. He told me some of his own struggles too. One line of his stuck: “The wound is the way.”

A few days later I walked with another guy, raised Mormon like me in Northern California. He and his wife had married in the church and later left it together, walking the Camino as a family on their way out. He told me he was an atheist these days. He came back to the Camino every year, leading groups of college students through it.

“Maybe the Camino is your new religion,” I said.

Then, for the first time, I said out loud what the man from Perth had said to me weeks earlier. “I’m trying to walk with Jesus.”

He nodded. Something flickered behind his eyes. We kept walking.

On the last night before Santiago, I got into a shouting match with someone I’d grown close to on the trail. He said something that cut close, and I told him to go fuck himself, and worse. We both apologized the next morning. Neither of us wanted that to be how our Camino ended.

I walked the final stretch through eucalyptus forests feeling thoroughly, embarrassingly fallible. I played “Like A Prayer” again, felt the pull again, and put my chest forward again.

A few hours later, backpack on, I walked through the stone tunnel into the square in front of the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. A Galician bagpipe played somewhere. Pilgrims and tourists sprawled across the stones. The cathedral rose against a half-cloudy sky, Saint James the Greater carved into it with his iconic walking stick. I’d expected to feel triumphant and cry dramatically with joy. Instead I felt humbled and calm, like a pebble that had finally reached the ocean after a long river, one of thousands who’d made the same trip over a thousand years. My shoes were filthy. My neck was burned. My calves ached.

That night, after collecting my certificate, I went back to the plaza and sat there alone with my legs crossed, looking up at the cathedral lit against the dark. I didn’t feel converted. I felt accompanied. Turns out you don’t need a church to walk with Jesus. You just need to ask.

The man from Perth had said it plainly, on the first night, before I had any clue what I was doing out there. I’d needed five hundred miles, a Madonna song, a Jesuit’s wound, multiple failures, and a flicker in a stranger’s eyes to say the same sentence and mean it.

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