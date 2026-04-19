Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

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Drake Greene's avatar
Drake Greene
1d

One clear symptom of my need for friction - my handwriting, which I used to take great pride in, is falling apart.

Time to pick up the fountain pen, Leuchturm notebook and stationery again.

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User Name
2d

Friction can be a way of taking life seriously.

For example, I met with a busy mentor earlier this week to ask for some career advice. Rather than take the offered zoom call I drove an hour each way to meet him in person. The extra time helped me better prepare for the meeting and put me in the right headspace for hearing what he had to say. He also probably respected the effort too.

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