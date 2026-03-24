Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

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Daddio's avatar
Daddio
6h

"An older man with a firm wine belly, hosting regular feasts for friends and neighbors, with every logistical detail automated except the cooking, which he enjoys. Holy spaces — more sacred and ornate than ones today — where humans commune with the divine, get married, and say goodbye to the dead."

This is every Sunday for us. I would advise more people live in the now and not wait or fret about a possible future.

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Lloyd Alter's avatar
Lloyd Alter
3h

Bjarke Ingels tried to do this with what he called "hedonistic sustainability." The idea is that green architecture and urban planning should make life more pleasurable, not less — that sustainability and quality of life should be mutually reinforcing rather than in tension.

"Hedonism, derived from the Greek word hedonê, meaning "pleasure" or "will," encompasses a range of theories that emphasize the significance of pleasure. Psychological or motivational hedonism posits that human behavior is driven by a fundamental desire to maximize pleasure and minimize pain. In this context, pleasure is regarded as not just a simple aspect of life, but as the ultimate good, guiding principle, and moral foundation of one's existence."

Yours sounds more fun. https://www.archdaily.com/1006443/what-is-hedonistic-sustainability-in-architecture

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