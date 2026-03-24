Bacchus, by Caravaggio (1596)

A few weeks ago, someone on X casually asked why every image of a techno-optimist future looks so sterile, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it. These visions feel engineered, not lived in. They look like CAD drawings for a master-planned civilization no one actually lives in, much less has sex in. Where’s the joy, the fun, the feasting, the romance? Where’s the life? Hell, where are the humans?

At the time, I was reading Hannah Arendt’s The Human Condition and writing a piece on the humanities revival. Then this past weekend I read Bronze Age Pervert’s essay on fertility and Peter Banks’s on Nietzsche, and something clicked. What’s missing in these visions is Dionysian energy: romance, chaos, emotion, feast, laughter. Life itself.

So I’m calling for a movement of Dionysian Futurism. The mission: to envision, build, and fight for futures that center our messy, joyful humanity — before AI washes over the world and others decide for us. If we don’t imagine a future we’d actually want to live in, who will? Marc Andreessen? I wouldn’t bet on that.

soulless Apollonian futurism

In The Birth of Tragedy, Nietzsche argued that Apollo and Dionysus represent the two drives of civilization. Apollo is structure, reason, and order. Dionysus is chaos, emotion, and ecstasy. High art requires both. So does civilization. Yet the West, he warned, had grown dangerously Apollonian, crowding out its own vitality. Through this lens, today’s techno-optimistic visions do not look optimistic at all. He would call them “corpselike and ghostly” in the glow of the Dionysian reveler.

I should confess that I am not Dionysian by nature. I’m introverted, Germanic about time, Mormon-raised, and better suited for nerdy book clubs than sexy raves or dinner parties. Yet I can see the gap clearly. I’m making the argument, not hosting the launch party.

Dionysian Futurism is an invitation to imagine positive, technological futures that center the joy, mess, and friction that make life worth living — the things we don’t want optimized, outsourced, or handed off to an AI agent. It welcomes technology and growth. It just refuses to let them flatten and sanitize our humanity. Not everything should be frictionless, scalable, or orderly. Our humanity lives in that friction: sex, celebration, breakups, and intimate conversations.

When I floated the concept in a note over the weekend, I included a cheesy, AI-generated image that looked like the cover of a Greco-futuristic romance novel —a buff man and busty woman drinking wine and showing some skin. Some people were triggered by the aggressive heterosexuality. That made me laugh. I’m gay. I posted it without much thought.

One person replied: “I think we’re going to have something like that except everyone will be morbidly obese, vaping, and streaming on Twitch.”

Ouch. That’s the dystopian Dionysian — all appetite, no transcendence. It’s indulgence to the point of numbness, like apes with unlimited bananas.

Dionysian Futurism is about vitality, not degeneracy. Our visions of it will differ. That’s the point.

Mine comes in fragments. A dance hall in Barcelona where people still gather every Sunday evening. A couple picnicking on the grass, technology invisible except for the towering cityscape in the distant background. An older man with a firm wine belly, hosting regular feasts for friends and neighbors, with every logistical detail automated except the cooking, which he enjoys. Holy spaces — more sacred and ornate than ones today — where humans commune with the divine, get married, and say goodbye to the dead.

The Romantic Movement emerged in reaction to Enlightenment rationalism and early industrialization. The Arts and Crafts Movement challenged the sterility of mass production. Beatniks and Hippies rebelled against postwar conformity. Apollonian advances tend to produce Dionysian counter-movements. This one will too.

For techno-optimists, Dionysian Futurism patches a major blind spot. Many are engineers and coders by nature — apex Apollonians. Their leading voice, Marc Andreessen, recently said he practices zero introspection. It’s no surprise their rallying cry is to build, and that’s valuable. But building for whom? For what purpose? It’s one thing to assemble the bones. Dionysian Futurism gives it a beating heart.

For technology pessimists, Dionysian Futurism offers a path to building a future people actually want to live in. Much of the anxiety about technology is about powerlessness. People sense, correctly, that Silicon Valley is shaping the future without giving them a say. Dionysian Futurism rejects that. It insists the future is built for humans like them. It invites them to imagine a future where they might thrive and be happy, and still dance, love, and feast.

When I imagine myself living in the futuristic images put out by today’s techno-optimists, it doesn’t spark anything in me. It feels like staying in a generic airport hotel or driving a Kia. Everything is convenient, ordered, and exactly where it should be. But it doesn’t feel alive. It doesn’t steal your heart or make it race. It’s a Dionysian desert.

This is the moment to stake a claim. Engineers and coders shouldn’t be the only ones shaping what the future looks and feels like. Musicians, artists, and dancers — this is yours to build too.

Set your mind loose. Sing it into existence. Toast it with a Manhattan. Paint it, then splatter it all over. Lie on the grass under twinkling stars and imagine it. Make love to the future.

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