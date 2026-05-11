Elisha Long in his backyard

When 54-year-old billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen tweeted “Current status: Retardmaxxing” in March, my first reaction was to roll my eyes. It came across as a juvenile and offensive term cast in Gen Z slang, and he sent it days after bragging about having “zero or as little introspection as possible” in a podcast interview with David Senra, adding: “If you go back 400 years ago it never would’ve occurred to anybody to be introspective.” That’s dumb, considering the most famous ancient Greek aphorism is “know thyself.”

Andreessen tweeted “retardmaxxing” six more times in March and April, and his All-In Pod colleagues touted it too. You can tell these guys didn’t have a liberal arts education, I thought snootily as I watched clips.

Then I looked into it. As I went down the retardmaxxing rabbit hole, my reaction shifted. It didn’t make me want to become an evangelist. But I could see why it resonated with many people, especially middle-aged men. In today’s culture of therapy talk and finger-wagging male self-help, retardmaxxing is a healthy corrective. The name is off-putting to many, including myself. But if it works for people, good.

Retardmaxxing has emerged as a quasi-life philosophy in meme form, popularized by a middle-aged YouTuber named Elisha Long. Long sits in his backyard with a cigar and a grill and talks to the camera for 30 to 40 minutes at a time. Nearly every video has “retardmaxxing” in the title and begins the same way: Brother, we need to talk. The message never changes: stop overthinking, keep it simple, take action. Andreessen joked that Long is his new life coach.

Long reminds me of the guys I grew up with in Oregon, and that’s part of the point. He speaks the language of a grown-up high school buddy. He comes across like an endearing but quirky neighbor in a lawn chair who rants about the world and smokes cigars and marijuana. He’s part Hank Hill, part Archie Bunker — unpolished and politically incorrect but also just common sense. He doesn’t lecture you; he hangs out with you. He’s the guy at the local pub, not the polished guru giving a TED talk.

He also reminds me of my late brother Spencer. Spencer lit up a room with his laughter and died a decade ago after going missing in the mountains of southern Oregon. He smoked daily joints and struggled with mental illness, which may have been connected. I know he would have liked Long. Maybe he would have benefited from him too. That’s what made me want to defend this, even though it’s not my cup of tea. Many men I know, like Spencer, have no interest in therapy talk or cold plunges. Being told by a fellow dude to “stop overthinking” and “be a retard” may work better for them.

Long is flawed, and I don’t endorse him. He speaks in the lexicon of the manosphere, using words like “schizo,” “autistic,” and “cuck” while naming his in-person community “High Thumos.” He talks about global conspiracy and the matrix in a way that feels Alex Jones-adjacent. In one video I watched, he spoke of a small group controlling information, referencing several Jewish last names — an antisemitic trope. In another, he talked about how gay men should experience having a woman shake her bosoms in their face. I’m gay and it made me laugh out loud, but others will hear notes of homophobia and sexism in his banter.

Yet the need Long fills is real. For men with no male fellowship, Long’s videos offer a parasocial sense of belonging. Watching them feels like hanging out somewhere you can just be a dude among dudes — a fraternal space with cigars, fire, and no weepiness. There’s also an undercurrent of emotional support beneath all the bro talk. When you get too high on yourself, Long’s the friend who mocks you until you come back down to earth. When you’re in the dumps, he’s the guy who will give you the recipe for “retard bread” along with blunt advice: if you no longer like her, leave her.

The meme is spreading globally. On TikTok and Instagram, hundreds of videos preach the virtues of retardmaxxing. And it’s not just Gen X tech bros. “Life gets way easier when you just retardmaxx,” says a user named Ronny MP, who talks about money and motivation. On Instagram, a woman in India explains how she decided to start creating videos without overthinking it, citing retardmaxxing as her inspiration. The core insight — perfectionism and overthinking are the enemy of action — is universal. The crude, funny label just helps it travel.

In a world grown more anxious, atomized, and fluid, people are grasping for simplicity, belonging, and permission to act. The default for many has become isolation and inaction. Retardmaxxing counters that, crudely but genuinely. It’s anti-neurotic. Ask the girl for her number. Start the business. Do the thing instead of spinning over it in your head.

I’m not the obvious person to be making this case. I’ve done woo-woo leadership retreats and executive coaching. I attended the Hoffman Institute, essentially therapy camp — an immersive week of excavating childhood wounds and emotional patterns. Next month, I’m walking the Camino de Santiago, and part of me is treating it as a pilgrimage, a chance to think carefully about my life’s direction.

But somewhere in going down this rabbit hole I added a new voice to my inner committee. It’s Spencer’s voice, the lawn chair neighbor’s voice, the voice of the guys I grew up with in Oregon. It’s the voice of men in my grandparents’ generation who didn’t need a meme to tell them to stop ruminating.

It says: Don’t overthink. Just walk.

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