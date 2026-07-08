In defense of whiny stay-at-home moms

Years ago, a few months after my son was born, a friend asked me to go to the movies with him. I was a single dad with an infant at the time, and just thinking through the infrastructure required to leave the house exhausted me. “You have no idea how hard this is,” I said, with a hand on my hip and swaddled baby on my shoulder, looking like Mr. Mom of Logan Circle. This was a friend who’d lost both parents and was navigating corporate politics at the highest levels of his career.

I recalled that interaction in this livestream with Ellie is Based in Paris, who writes about communications and life in Paris. We came on to talk about the discourse mocking stay-at-home moms who complain their job is hard. I was ready to defend them. Ellie agreed the job mattered, she just couldn’t stand watching it get used to erase everyone else’s hardship in the room.

Ellie is married to a man, and they don’t have kids. She gets comments from other women like, “You think running your own business is hard? Imagine how much harder it would be if you had kids!” I get comments from other middle-aged gay men like, “Oh you have kids? I have dog-children, Lulu and Lucius.” The obnoxious comments hit us from different directions.

I’ve never had patience for comments mocking stay-at-home moms. Most parents are exhausted and just trying to make it work. A few days earlier I’d posted a note: “If you’ve never done it or don’t even have kids, then you don’t have credibility to comment on it and should kindly f** off.” I wasn’t exactly measured.

But Ellie opened my eyes to a different side of the issue. It’s one thing to vent. It’s another to tell someone their hardship doesn’t matter as much as yours.

That’s what I’d done to my friend all those years ago. “You have no idea…” is an asshole way to phrase a complaint. Without thinking, I made it into a comparison and an insult. He handled it graciously, but I still think about it.

Watch the full conversation.

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