Jeff Giesea

Anonymous Dude
Anonymous Dude's avatar
Anonymous Dude
15h

It's interesting it's almost impossible to find anyone with sympathy for both effeminate men and romantically unsuccessful heterosexual men. Nothing inherently antithetical about this (they might even be the same person!) but they run into unassailable parts of the (current) left and right worldview:

From the right, men should be men, strong, heterosexual, masculine, etc. You're supposed to raise a family on one income and have lots of kids. Any deviation from that is bad.

From the left, you can't do anything that would potentially damage women as a group (so calling into question the nature of their desires is verboten), or admit that sometimes they like it when men break the rules the left has spent huge amounts of energy putting up.

Steven Scientia Potentia Est
Steven Scientia Potentia Est
20h

Good article. A few points:

1) Freddie deBoer is a fool.

2) You write '“Incel” has become a sweeping slur used to stigmatize, dismiss, and shut down multiple groups of men people don’t like.'. What you SHOULD say is '...multiple groups of men PROGRESSIVE/LEFTIST people don't like'.

3) Yes, 'incel' is now a leftist used slur just as 'fag' used to be, but it's even meaner most of the time, AND the progressive authorities use it to genuinely demonize simple male losers. Like security agencies use it. That is a problem.

4) The Be Kind empathy-dripping leftist types who use it as an insult are as nasty as anyone else. Even nastier I think as they use Be Kind as some kind of cover.

5) All you say is basically correct, this is a civilizational crisis and not a joke.

As a successful and married sixty year old with a family I get called an 'incel' all the time on-line when I don't buy into Feminist or gender ideology.

consider it a joke, but in real terms its quite bad for actual male losers, who have always existed as a cohort. They used to be just harmless. Now they are demonized.

