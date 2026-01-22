Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

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Trailer Park Philosopher's avatar
Trailer Park Philosopher
Jan 22

This is a very well written piece and I appreciate the objective tone you present. There's really nothing to be gained by pointing fingers.

While I sincerely hope that it won't take another 20 years, (I'll be in my 60's) I hold out hope that this cultural transition will mean that the next generation will come to power with a more mature and selfless point of view. The Boomers have been catered to their whole lives. They were the first generation to ever have advertising aimed at them when they were children and I think television had a profound effect on their sense of who they are and what they should expect out of life.

They really had it all. It's no wonder that they don't want to give any of it up.

Maybe when it's our turn there will be a cultural shift back in the other direction.

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The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
Jan 22

This is really thoughtful work. The framing of an "extended interregnum" captures something I've been trying toput into words watching my dad's generation cling to power in corporate boardrooms way past what used to be retirement age. Your point about how longevity removes the natural closure mechanism is kinda brilliant, it means we're gonna be navigating this messy transition for decades without any cultural script for it.

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