Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

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Mike Laursen's avatar
Mike Laursen
Jun 16, 2024

Cannot overstate how much dads want to be told they are a good dad. Told someone the other day he was a good dad and he started tearing up.

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CansaFis Foote's avatar
CansaFis Foote
Jun 16, 2024

...convito italiano?...congrats on all the experimentation man...

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