Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Mannon's avatar
Will Mannon
Oct 15, 2025

Great write-up, way to attack the canvas! Was great having you on board all cohort, love the "kindergarten drawing" metaphor for the first video...a very relatable feeling

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeff Giesea
A. Jacobs's avatar
A. Jacobs
Dec 27, 2025

I like how this frames cringe as a kind of reset. Stepping outside metrics and audience expectations seems like an antidote to the constant pressure to self optimize.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Giesea · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture