Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

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David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
30m

On the one hand, I *do* hold them personally responsible for the reality where there simply aren’t enough construction crews working on housing, let alone roads. We have several generations’ worth of young men who lost out on the “ladder up” that construction jobs provided to people like my grandfather and great grandfather, and we have several generations also suffering from the housing crisis induced by that. Without a great war to send all those young men off to, to motivate giving them factory jobs, we instead endured a tyranny of the NIMBY long before it evolved into the tyranny of gerontocracy.

On the other hand, it could’ve been ANY generation who found themselves making the NIMBY mistake like Boomers did. The Xers, after all, largely inherited the NIMBY state Boomers founded, and — no offense to yourself — have generally done dick-all to dismantle it and re-extend the ladder back down. In charity, they were probably too close to the subject to see what was wrong with it; most Xers I’ve talked to just fundamentally view the NIMBY state as “normal” and are somewhat confused that it ever turned out to have a downside.

What I think you and I probably agree the most on is that the ongoing property tax revolts, and their forebears like Prop 13, are disastrously stupid.

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Thomas L. Hutcheson's avatar
Thomas L. Hutcheson
21m

I agree. ESpecially about the additional benefit that the One Budget Bashing Bill created. But let's keep this in perspective. The SS and Medicare deficits are makingly the result of miscaluctions decades ago and THOSE dedicits, though large, are not any worse that the rest of the deficit which, by representint the use of borrowed funds for current expenditures, reduces future incomes. The SS and Medicare deficits are not any different for the rest, so it can sound fishy to single them out.

And, more important, what is your specifid proposal?

Mine is not easy, but simple.

Replace the wage tax with a VAT that pays for whatever level of SS/Medicaid benefits you think is reasonable.

Replace business and personal income tax with a progressive personal consumption tax that pays for all othere current costs of government.

Deficts by residual fund public investment.

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