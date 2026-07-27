A recent town hall in San Francisco’s Marina District, via Laura Waxmann

In early July, I was watching a World Cup game when I received an email from the Social Security Administration celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Mostly, it celebrated President Donald J. Trump, informing me that his administration had delivered an average of $7,500 in tax relief to 35 million seniors.

I winced. The message had a North Korean “Dear Leader” vibe. The tax cuts came from a bill called the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, which sounds like it would help young families, not retirees. The email never mentioned Social Security’s shaky finances or the tradeoffs required to secure the country’s future. It was a political ad disguised as a government notice, and exactly what Republicans accuse Democrats of doing. See what goodies I gave you. Keep voting for me!

Politically, it was smart. That’s what annoyed me. Trump was pandering to the demographic that dominates politics more every year. In an aging society, that’s retirees.

Alexis de Tocqueville warned about the tyranny of the majority. But did he ever contemplate that the majority would be this old? I don’t think so.

The next great challenge facing America and other advanced democracies is what I call the tyranny of the gerontocracy. Aging democracies systematically favor the interests of older voters over those of younger and future generations. Japan faced it first. Now Italy, Germany, South Korea, the UK, and much of Europe are confronting the same reality. So is the United States. The underlying causes are the same. People are living longer, having fewer children, and relying on safety nets designed a century ago.

For Tocqueville, tyranny of the majority meant overriding a minority that also has a vote. The tyranny of the gerontocracy is different because it cuts across time. It overrides not just younger voters but future citizens who’ll inherit the consequences of today’s decisions. There’s no AARP for future generations. The result is a structural bias toward the present. We consume instead of invest. We kick the can on hard decisions. We borrow from the future to pay for the present.

The philosophical question is increasingly urgent: How can aging democracies protect the future from the demands of the present?

While writing this, an image of a San Francisco town hall tied to a controversial housing project in the Marina went viral. The room appeared filled almost entirely with elderly residents. People immediately projected their politics onto the image. I have no idea whether attendees were as NIMBY or as rich as people assumed. But the photo struck a nerve because it captured something many people intuitively recognize. Fairly or not, it became a vivid illustration of the gerontocracy.

Some people racialized the image, pointing out the sea of white boomers in a city that’s majority non-white. That misses the point. The tyranny of the gerontocracy isn’t about race. It’s about whether democratic institutions can adequately balance the interests of the old and young, and of present and future generations. Age, not race, is the salient factor.

Here in the United States, the tyranny of the gerontocracy is already shaping public policy. Its clearest expression is the federal budget. This year America’s debt surpassed 100% of GDP for the first time since WWII. The CBO estimates it will hit 120% of GDP by 2036 and 175% by 2055. Two years ago, America crossed the “Ferguson Limit,” when a country spends more on debt servicing than on defense. Historian Niall Ferguson argues this has often marked the beginning of decline for great powers.

In a recent Substack note, I joked that America’s fiscal troubles are downstream from gerontocracy. I was being provocative, but I think it’s true. Social Security and Medicare alone account for over half of projected federal spending growth over the next decade. A 30-year OECD study found that each one-year increase in the median voter’s age corresponded to a 4.5 percentage point increase in public debt-to-GDP. Economist Larry Kotlikoff calls this “fiscal child abuse.” I think of it as robbing the future to pay for the present.

I worry what all of this means for my nine-year-old son. I look at Japan’s “ice age generation,” which came of age during its lost decades and never recovered. I fear my son’s generation could face something similar, or worse. Maybe AI will rescue us and deliver an age of ultra-abundance. I hope so. I wouldn’t bet my kid’s future on it.

I don’t think democracy can survive unless countries find ways to counteract the warping effects of aging demographics. Some already are. Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands have mechanisms that automatically adjust their pension systems based on life expectancy or solvency. Italy automatically links its retirement age to life expectancy, though politicians are already under pressure to weaken the rule.

I’m increasingly convinced that aging democracies need structural and institutional solutions that protect the future from the political pressures of the present. Pension reform is a top priority, but the need goes much further. The same political incentives shape housing, infrastructure, environmental protection, and countless other policy areas. The same incentives operate at every level, from Congress to City Hall.

Covid exposed these intergenerational tensions in stark form. In Washington DC, my then two-year-old was required to wear a mask outside. I still shake my head thinking about it. Thank God he was too young to spend months doing school by Zoom. Children bore enormous social and educational costs to protect the most vulnerable, who were disproportionately elderly. Whatever one thinks of those policies, they illustrate the tradeoffs aging democracies increasingly face.

The tyranny of the gerontocracy makes it tempting to wage generational warfare, portraying boomer seniors as uniquely selfish and privileged. That completely misses the point. Most boomer retirees are not the wealthy gated-community caricatures we see in pharma commercials. Many are barely scraping by. They deserve dignity.

More importantly, this isn’t personal. Retirees are doing what citizens are supposed to do in a democracy. They participate, vote, and look out for their own interests. Of course they want to protect their home values and Medicare benefits. Many spent decades paying into a social contract that’s no longer sustainable. That’s not their fault. They don’t control demographic trends. Rather than scapegoating them, we should build institutions that better protect future generations.

In April, I published a version of my “long boomer farewell” essay in The Free Press. In the comments, many were upset that I suggested raising the age of eligibility for Social Security and Medicare from 65 to 70, reflecting longer lifespans and our fiscal situation. The comments were overwhelmingly hostile, even in this right-leaning publication.

Some of their concerns made sense. One commenter asked, “How many roofers and road crew do you see between 65 and 70?” I don’t have an answer. Some jobs are too physically demanding for someone in their late-60s. That’s why reform is so hard.

The moral claims of retirees are valid. But so are those of tomorrow’s citizens, including our children and grandchildren.

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