Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

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Scott C. Rowe's avatar
Scott C. Rowe
3d

Jeff, I couldn’t help but nod along to every one of your points. The only way to deal with our own prejudice is to meet it head on and subject it to logical consistency. The result is a far stronger paradigm.

It is reasonable to be concerned about the effects of DEI, but I believe quite strongly that an organization like NASA is designed to promote exceptional people and filter out the less competent. That certainly seems to be the case for the Artemis program. The alternative is spectacular failure.

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Dennis Sanders's avatar
Dennis Sanders
3d

Thanks for this, Jeff. I think Victor Glover's acheivement is because of his hard work and merit. But you also can't ignore that his race is meaningful in many ways. It's a both/and. I look at the pictures of NASA during the Apollo era. I think all of those men are heroes, but you can't escape the fact that they were all white and male. Now, we have opened up our space program in ways that look more like America. That doesn't mean NASA is "woke." It means we are opening the table to other people. White men are not the enemy, but we also need to find ways to extend opportunities to other people. NASA extended that to Glover and I am glad they did.

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