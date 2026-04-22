Earlier this month, after the Artemis II crew returned from their trip around the moon, I posted a picture of Victor Glover smiling with his wife and their four daughters on Substack. “All of the Artemis II astronauts are heroes,” I wrote, “but there’s something special about Victor Glover. He’s captured the public’s imagination, and I’m here for it.”

The Substack writer Simon L restacked it with the caption: “I don’t think he’s special because he’s black.” The insinuation was that my post was a virtue signal — that the only reason I and others found him special is his race. Annoyed, I screenshotted it and fired back: “The chud brain can’t handle me praising a man who happens to be black. Lol. Guys like this are just as identity-obsessed as the woke left.”

Yesterday, Simon posted an essay using me as an example of “black worship.” Part of me was like: Ok-k-k. Glover had just returned from a successful 700,000 mile trip around the moon. What threshold does a black man need to pass in order for me to praise him without being accused of black worship? JFC.

But I also knew where he was coming from. He’s a Zillennial rightwing white guy who came of age at the height of progressive identity obsession. Many like him are jaded. I’ve been there too. He sees DEI behind every POC. He sees preening in every white person’s praise. “Black worship is a result of white self-abnegation,” he wrote. “It is also a refusal to treat black people as normal people.”

He’s right that identity obsession is degrading. For years, progressives fetishized politically correct identities. They treated women, gays, and minorities like marbles to be counted. White men were systematically excluded as a corrective. Identities became the whole story rather than a motif. Even today, the DNC clings to identity politics as an organizing principle even though no one likes it.

Seeing everything through identity is an epistemic failure, however well-meaning. That applies to woke progressives, but it also applies to reactionaries like Simon. Simon doesn’t realize he’s just as consumed by identity politics as the people he opposes. Virtue signaling is replaced by “based” signaling. He is an enemy of his own goal of treating black people as normal people.

Pretending not to notice identity is an epistemic failure too. When Mike Pence types say “I don’t see color,” I roll my eyes. Of course we see color. Blackness, Jewishness, gayness, femaleness, and, yes, whiteness exist as salient facts of American life.

When I interact with a black person, I want to treat them as a whole person. But I also carry a lot of cultural baggage. Maybe this is just me. I was raised in a town in Oregon so white that some jokingly called it “Lake No Negro.” That joke wasn’t innocent. It was the ambient water I swam in. Then I went to college, where the forms asked for “your current gender.”

There are racist bits of me exhausted by disproportionate black crime, resentful of DEI, and annoyed by some habits I associate with black culture. I still try to defend the left-behind white guys. Then there are virtue-signaling bits in me that want to prove I’m not racist, that make me want to be extra nice. There’s also the me who traveled the world alone for a year, was an AFS exchange student in high school, and appreciates the common thread of humanity across cultures.

For me, treating someone as a normal individual means cutting through my racist thoughts on the one hand, my “black worship” on the other, and finding what’s genuine. I resent that identities have so much baggage that they require this kind of calculus. Yet it is what it is. Simon, by contrast, seems stuck in a reflexive loop, reacting so strongly against progressive identity obsession that he’s become a mirror image of it. Our exchange is an opportunity to clarify where I think we need to go with identity politics.

In response to my original note, one person said Glover is a great role model for African-Americans, with his astronaut achievements and movie-star aura. That’s true, but his appeal transcends “first black astronaut.” I recognize he’s black and don’t want to flatten that. My son looks up to him and is white like me. Christina Koch, the first woman to travel around the moon, didn’t capture the public imagination the same way Glover did. It would have been just as easy, and politically convenient, to make her the story. I didn’t reach for it.

The most interesting point in Simon’s essay was what he called “Schrödinger's Black Person,” the idea that you can’t celebrate a black person on merit while also celebrating him as a historic racial first.

Part of why I admire Glover is that he recognized this tension himself and rejected any totalizing frame. At a press conference before the mission, he named it directly. He said he lives in a dichotomy — happy that young brown kids can look at him and see themselves, but pushing toward something bigger. “It’s about human history,” he said. “Not black history, not women’s history — but human history.”

Glover resolves the Schrödinger Black Person paradox by holding both things without collapsing into either. He sees race as an element of the story, not the whole story. That’s the synthesis I’m after too.

The approach I take toward identity politics is identity as tags. My tags are white, middle-aged, gay, dad, Floridian, Stanford grad, and much more. Every June, I get annoyed when Pride advertising takes over the month, while Father’s Day passes quietly on a Sunday morning without parades or rainbow Doritos. Why is my gay identity so celebrated in June relative to my dad identity? My dad identity is more important to me and, I’d argue, to society.

Classical liberalism got it right: the individual is the unit that matters. Identities are real. They’re not everything. They’re a motif, not the story. I've written about this in the context of American identity more broadly.

Victor Glover is a dad like me, and about the same age. He’s a former wrestler, a decorated Navy pilot, an astronaut, and a believer.

After returning from the moon, he said, “I want to thank God again, because even bigger than my challenge trying to describe what we went through, the gratitude of seeing what we saw, doing what we did and being with who I was with... it’s too big to just be in one body.”

Amen.

Note: I use lowercase “black” and “white” in this essay deliberately. Capitalizing races is an identity politics choice I’ve chosen not to make. Now you know why. :)

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