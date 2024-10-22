Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jabster's avatar
jabster
Oct 22, 2024

The argument for keeping lamplighters reminds me of Milton Friedman's argument about make-work jobs:

At a canal-digging project, Friedman's hosts were eager to show the many laborers working to excavate a canal. But Friedman was more interested in the lack of modern machinery on the site. He asked why they relied on human labor to do a job that would be more easily and quickly done with modern machinery. “This is a jobs program,” came back the reply. Friedman responded that he had mistakenly thought they were building a canal. If they were only seeking to provide extended employment to many workers, he said, they would need even more if they handed out spoons for digging, rather than shovels.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jeff Giesea and others
Anthony Rafael Worman's avatar
Anthony Rafael Worman
Oct 22, 2024

Looking forward to hearing more about this! Maybe the solution isn't hard labor sinecures, but soft labor ones. Like social clubs, aids for the lonely, things like that? Maybe you're getting to that. . . Lamplighters who shine lights of hope and connection

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeff Giesea
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Giesea · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture