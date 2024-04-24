In 1923, a tycoon named Lucien Lucius Nunn founded a small college on an isolated ranch in the high desert north of Death Valley. In a letter to its first class of students, Nunn explained why he chose the location: “The desert has a deep personality; it has a voice. Great leaders of all ages have sought the desert and heard its voice.”

For Nunn, the path to accelerating wisdom was by combining hard labor with reading Euclid, Shakespeare, and other greats. Self-governance was part of his formula too. So was isolation in the desert, akin to Jesus’ 40 days. His aim was to cultivate promising young men to become “trustees for a nation” and work for the benefit of all humanity.

The school Nunn founded is called Deep Spring College. It’s a two-year college that to this day is centered around intense academic seminars, hardscrabble ranch work, and student-led self-governance. To reinforce their isolation and presence of mind, students there pledge to avoid drugs, alcohol, and social media.

Deep Springs is extremely exclusive. Only 14 students are admitted each year, the kind of kids with 99th percentile intellect and dirt in their nails. Tuition is free. The school went coed in 2018. Students typically transfer to other universities after their two years there.

I first learned about Deep Springs from a guy who transferred to my college from there. I didn’t know him well but still remember his face all these years later. He had long hair, rough hands, and the deep, disquieting stare of someone comfortable with silence and soul, as if he’d been solo hiking the Continental Divide Trail for months. Deep Springs captured my imagination since hearing about his experiences there, since seeing the desert in his eye.

He fasted for forty days and forty nights and afterwards was hungry.

I’ve been thinking about wisdom lately, particularly in view of AI and other powerful technologies. I keep coming back to Nunn’s quote and the example he set by founding Deep Springs College. Today, we need wisdom accelerationism. The tycoons of our day should take note.

The desert and parched land were glad.

When I first discussed this essay topic with a woman in my writing program, I looked at her in Zoom and spoke as though I was pitching a startup. “We need to marry wisdom accelerationism with techno-accelerationism,” I said with conviction, feeling clever.

“Ok,” she said, staring back. “How would you define wisdom?”

Awkward silence followed. “Uhhh.” I fumbled over some words, no longer feeling so clever. “I’m not sure,” I finally said.

Since then, I’ve reflected on what wisdom means to me, and I see it in two parts. The baseline of wisdom, borrowing from Aristotle, is knowing oneself. A more functional definition is the combination of knowledge, experience, and understanding that informs good decision-making and a good life.

He found them wandering through the desert, a desolate, wind-swept wilderness.

Several days later, on a long walk under a sub-tropical drizzle far from any desert, I asked myself whether wisdom could be individually and collectively accelerated. I decided yes.

Spiritual and religious practices, service to others and yes, writing, are all ways to advance human wisdom. Wisdom is the harvest we reap when we take time to study great works, process our experiences, and learn from others.

Much of the wisdom I have comes from pain, often from making dumb mistakes and then learning from them. There have been times in my life, like after my brother died, when I’ve journeyed to the edge of an abyss and started into the void, considering it. But eventually, I found water, hydrated, and returned with parched skin and new wisdom. The processing of these experiences, and willingness to learn, is where I find growth.

Education has also been central, along with physical and spiritual practices. Sometimes a yoga session can feel like a hike in the desert. It’s just me and the mat. I have to confront myself where I am and as I am. I sweat in the heat. The blank page can be like this too, a desert-like tableau of nothingness and everything.

Be my rock of refuge, to which I can always go.

The core debate around AI is how we can advance it without destroying ourselves.

Edmund O. Wilson diagnosed the challenge in 2009 when he said: “We have Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions and godlike technology. And it is terrifically dangerous.”

Wisdom is what steers us between the Scylla of self-destruction and the Charybdis of tyranny. Wilson named the problem. Wisdom is the precondition for solving it.

If we want technology to serve humanity, then technology accelerationism must beget wisdom accelerationism.

Concentrated technology power demands that those with this power spend time in the desert and listen, too. And some of them do.

With joy you will draw water from the wells of salvation.

In ancient Athens, the Lyceum was a space for philosophical debate and physical exercise, the same combination of high-mindedness and physicality at the heart of Deep Springs College.

The Greeks recognized that wisdom was part of human excellence. They built institutions that facilitated it. They invested in it. And so must we.

Do not forsake wisdom, and she will protect you; love her, and she will watch over you.

Nunn was a lifelong bachelor (wink wink) who made his fortune from the advanced technology of his day, hydro-electric power plants. He was one of the great industrialists of his day, akin to a tech billionaire today, and also a man of the American West.

After making his fortune, he invested in educational projects like the Telluride Institute and Deep Springs College in order to prepare young people for a life of service to humanity. He had a point of view on cultivating wisdom and leadership that continues to echo today through the micro-college movement, which I love, and at other institutes and universities.

The year after he founded Deep Springs College, Nunn wrote another letter to his students, explaining: “When Jesus saw the vision of a blind and wandering people, he went apart to pray. ‘Come ye out from among them and be separate,’ and this is not to a fanatic life of asceticism but to a short season of preparation for the work of the few, the great work—the heavy toil of leadership.”

Take the short seasons in the desert. Invest in wisdom, individually and collectively, as Nunn did. Find the deep springs within and offer up some water.

Thank you to Alissa Mears CansaFis Foote HD Brown Dara Songye for reviewing early drafts.

References: