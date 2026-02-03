Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

Matt Tillotson
Feb 3

Very thought provoking. We see the distrustful (scornful, even) pattern you point out over and over. Lately, it's conspiracy theories about RAM shortages. AI oligarchs are hoarding RAM to resell at astronomical prices, or to keep people from having adequate computers so they have to rely on subscriptions to cloud delivery services.

On and on it goes.

Huge bonus points for closing with "Everybody Wants To Rule The World,' a top 5 song from the 80s.

Dennis Perry
Feb 3Edited

No one questions the importance or contribution of scientists and inventors (and the people who invest in them) to the advancement of technology in this country. It’s how they use that power, that leverage, that matters and how accountable they are for the decisions they make that impacts their users. Are they using their wealth and platforms to influence elections, lobbying, and policy, sometimes acting as "broligarchs" that shape government actions and benefit themselves? Or is their wealth being used primarily to solve, (or attempt to solve), long-term, existential, or technological challenges that would benefit all of society?

