Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

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Steven Foster's avatar
Steven Foster
Oct 29, 2024

I think grocery stores are in a way one of the first cases of unlimited bananas. Quite literally. My parents thankfully raised us more agrarian even though they worked in a grocery store their entire working lives. I think they saw what it did to people. It was and is a pornography of produce.

This metaphor has me thinking "Like a Michelin chef picking ingredients, I need to consciously choose the healthiest selection of bananas". Not just the healthiest but I know I desire to know my farmers. I trust my own produce and those I consume when I feel connected to the producer.

Obviously we want no soul to starve, but we are perhaps collectively discovering what it takes to empower every person to farm. Even if it's a single crop, something to feel apart of creating, in an otherwise limitless sea of consuming.

Great piece Jeff, loved reading it and I know I'll be sitting with this idea more. My best to you.

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John A. Johnson's avatar
John A. Johnson
Oct 29, 2024

The best treatise on our endless desire for more and what to do about it is psychologist Timothy Miller's *How to Want What You Have: Discovering the Magic and Grandeur of Ordinary Existence*. The short summary is that our ancestors evolved to be never satisfied with the status, love, and resources they currently had because pursuit of more of those things made them more reproductively successful than individuals who were not similarly motivated. In times of scarcity, the motive to always want more was adaptive, but today with "unlimited bananas" the motivation for more that we inherited causes misery. The solution, suggests Miller, is to cultivate compassion, attention, and gratitude. These three attitudes do not destroy our desire for more, but at least they can take the edge off and reduce our suffering.

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