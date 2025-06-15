Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

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Jarlis's avatar
Jarlis
Jun 16, 2025Edited

Admittedly not my lane, but today I talked for a few hours with a machine learning PhD student friend who just got back from a developing county where he was coaching some highly gifted high school students. It was his first time in a mentorship role, and we covered what that can build down the line in terms of making an unintended yet critical intervention in someone else's life and the ripple effects that can result.

Many people have fallen into the habit of framing meeting others as a coldly transactional networking opportunity that should offer immediate benefits. Instead we should be seizing opportunities to build social capital. A few minutes of someone's time in this case lead to a child being born, and then another. Pretty awe inspiring.

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Brenda
Jun 16, 2025

Another generous post, Jeff. I can pinpoint the lunch my husband and I had that kicked off our decision to adopt. I look forward to hearing you go deeper into your passion for embryo adoption and ethical issues around reproductive tech.

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