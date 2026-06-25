Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

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Rick Lewis's avatar
Rick Lewis
5d

"Engineered disconnection." What a fitting label for American culture. Your kid's drawing is fantastic by the way.

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Richard Burbach's avatar
Richard Burbach
4d

Jeff, you’ve nailed it for all of us! We live on a tree lined street with plenty of yard (which we maintain, too often, begrudgingly) a mere three blocks from a lovely creek with walking paths. It’s June in Minneapolis and I spend most of my time indoors! And, I’m retired for god’s sake! How nuts is that?

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