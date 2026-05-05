Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

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Vahid Baugher's avatar
Vahid Baugher
18h

You articulate exactly why I love solo travel—being given the chance to be nobody for a while

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Ken Mossman's avatar
Ken Mossman
19h

One word, Jeff: Yes!

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