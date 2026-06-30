Jeff Giesea

Jeff Giesea

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Jas
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Jeff, thank you for writing about the tension between independence and belonging. As a Zillennial, I often find myself lamenting to my friends these days about how lonely our generation is.

I think an important aspect of ambient belonging is "we're all in this together," as in we're all dealing with this hard problem that is life, together. Some of my friendships were formed because we bore witness to tough moments in each other's lives -- we couldn't solve each others' problems completely, but we were there. As people's lives grow more private, I've felt that peoples' suffering have gone private, as well, and suffering in private can be an extremely isolating and painful experience.

As an immigrant from a collectivist culture I really value western individualism, and the rights it grants to people. I have seen how collectivist cultures erases the selfhood of people, and it was not pretty. But on the other hand, belonging does require giving myself away for something bigger than myself. I'm still figuring out how to reconcile them; maybe the tension is just part of the human condition.

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