Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Incel is the new queer
How a slur shuts down sympathy for struggling men
Mar 8
•
Jeff Giesea
115
34
24
February 2026
The tsunami is coming
AI is crashing the labor market. Some career thoughts for ambitious twenty-somethings.
Feb 27
•
Jeff Giesea
43
15
18
Is human control over AI even possible?
Lingering questions about AI, democracy, and what we mean by human control
Feb 20
•
Jeff Giesea
20
13
6
Accelerating knowledge production with AI
Is this the fastest path to progress? A conversation with Hollis Robbins. Watch now (74 mins)
Feb 5
•
Jeff Giesea
and
Hollis Robbins
13
1
6
1:14:08
The Tech Oligarch's Paradox
When power outpaces legitimacy
Feb 3
•
Jeff Giesea
32
11
11
January 2026
Violence and the sacred in Minneapolis
How spectacle, martyrdom, and moral legitimacy are colliding in immigration enforcement
Jan 25
•
Jeff Giesea
80
59
28
The Long Boomer Farewell
This will not be a clean handoff. It will be an extended interregnum.
Jan 22
•
Jeff Giesea
63
21
17
December 2025
You can't just download an American identity
Why Vivek's thin creedalism isn't enough
Dec 20, 2025
•
Jeff Giesea
77
45
31
In praise of the Red Hen
A tribute to a female archetype... and my aunt
Dec 16, 2025
•
Jeff Giesea
30
3
7
Boomer caregiving will wreck our politics
We have maybe five years to escape gerontocratic capture
Dec 8, 2025
•
Jeff Giesea
158
47
39
The forbidden grief of white America
Norman Rockwell and the grief that dare not speak its name
Dec 2, 2025
•
Jeff Giesea
91
70
26
November 2025
Everything was orange, beautiful, and dying
The quiet stakes of Autumn
Nov 18, 2025
•
Jeff Giesea
26
17
9
© 2026 Jeff Giesea
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts